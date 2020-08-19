Car repair shop fire shuts down roads in Silver Spring

The fire was reported in the area of Georgia Avenue, police say.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County crews have shut down Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring due to a car repair shop fire Wednesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and EMS officials said.

The fire was reported at a Meineke Discount Muffler, which houses a car repair shop, at 8220 Georgia Avenue near Silver Spring Avenue.

Crews have shut down southbound Georgia Avenue between Silver Spring Avenue and Bonifant Street and Thayer Avenue.

As of 5:30 a.m. fire was showing through the roof of the building. Officials said firefighters were able to knock out a bulk of the fire.

Several fire units have been called to the scene to assess the damage and knock out the flames.

Firefighters continue to check for any additional extensions or hot spots at the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fire us out, no injuries. SB Georgia Ave closed just south of Colesville. https://t.co/yCVNUimAR3 pic.twitter.com/hFyVbTSgDM — BC Steve Mann (@mcfrsPIO6) August 19, 2020