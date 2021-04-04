Fire crews at scene of gas leak at National Harbor, hotel guests asked to shelter-in-place

All entrances at the National Harbor, inbound National Harbor Boulevard and the Interstate 495 entrance to the harbor, are closed.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — A gas leak at the National Harbor has shut down roads and several entrances in the area Sunday morning, according to Prince George's County Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the National Harbor around 8:03 a.m. for the gas leak. At the scene near Waterfront and Fleet Streets, crews located a broken 4 to 6-inch gas line.

Officials said the gas line was struck by a construction crew in the area.

All entrances at the National Harbor, including inbound National Harbor Boulevard and the Interstate 495 entrance to the harbor, are closed.

Utility crews are at the scene assessing the leak, which is expected to take about 2 to 4 hours. Crews have shut down the HVAC system at the nearest hotel and hotel guests have been asked to shelter-in-place, officials said.

At this time, Prince George's County police are directing traffic away from the leak.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as crews work to fix the damage. Only drivers who live near the National Harbor will be allowed to pass through the closures.

Approx 8:03am, #PGFD units responded to @NationalHarbor for a reported gas leak. On scene, crews found a broken 4 to 6 inch gas line outside at Waterfront & Fleet Streets that was struck by a construction crew. @PGPDNews diverting all traffic away from the area. (MORE) pic.twitter.com/bJDwMPrL8v — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) April 4, 2021