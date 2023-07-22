x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Road closed due to water main break in Rockville, Maryland

Police report that Lindley Terrace will be closed as crews work on the break.

More Videos

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Crews are working and a roadway is closed after a water main broke in Rockville Saturday morning. 

According to the Rockville City Police Department, the water main break happened in the 2500 block of Lindley Terrace around 7:15 a.m. 

A picture on Twitter shows the water main break flooding the street. 

Police report that Lindley Terrace will be closed as crews work on the break. It is unclear what caused the break at this time. 

Public work crews are working to fix the break. Residents in the area are warned that water service may be disrupted while crews work on the break. 

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as more details become available.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Crazy water main break smashes windows of nearby apartment building

Check out this crazy water main break in Gaithersburg. It happened at 9600 Brassie Way. Officials said they're looking into the damage, but think two townhomes were impacted. (video: @gzdagreat)

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Before You Leave, Check This Out