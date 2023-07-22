Road closed due to water main break in Rockville, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Crews are working and a roadway is closed after a water main broke in Rockville Saturday morning.
According to the Rockville City Police Department, the water main break happened in the 2500 block of Lindley Terrace around 7:15 a.m.
A picture on Twitter shows the water main break flooding the street.
Police report that Lindley Terrace will be closed as crews work on the break. It is unclear what caused the break at this time.
Public work crews are working to fix the break. Residents in the area are warned that water service may be disrupted while crews work on the break.
This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as more details become available.
READ NEXT:
- Caught on Camera: 6 people stole thousands of dollars in booze from Silver Spring liquor store
- Man stabbed, robbed in Rockville, Maryland
- 911 outage impacting Verizon customers in parts of Maryland resolved
- Outer Loop of I-495 reopens after tractor-trailers jackknife in Maryland, causing heavy traffic delays
Check out this crazy water main break in Gaithersburg. It happened at 9600 Brassie Way. Officials said they're looking into the damage, but think two townhomes were impacted. (video: @gzdagreat)
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.