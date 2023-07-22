Road closed due to water main break in Rockville, Maryland

Police report that Lindley Terrace will be closed as crews work on the break.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Crews are working and a roadway is closed after a water main broke in Rockville Saturday morning.

According to the Rockville City Police Department, the water main break happened in the 2500 block of Lindley Terrace around 7:15 a.m.

A picture on Twitter shows the water main break flooding the street.

Police report that Lindley Terrace will be closed as crews work on the break. It is unclear what caused the break at this time.

Public work crews are working to fix the break. Residents in the area are warned that water service may be disrupted while crews work on the break.

Water Main Break/Road Closed Alert - 7/22/23 7:15 a.m. Water main break in the 2500 block of Lindley Terrace. Road will be closed for the next several hours. @Rockville411 Public Works crews are heading on scene. Water service will disrupted in the area. pic.twitter.com/a9zuxHBIi9 — Rockville City Police Department (@RockvilleCityPD) July 22, 2023

