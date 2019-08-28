OXON HILL, Md. — An investigation is underway after a ride-share driver and his passenger were found dead inside a vehicle in Oxon Hill late Tuesday night.

Prince George's County police responded to Rt. 210/Indian Head Highway at Bald Eagle Road around 9:45 p.m.

Both victims were found in the vehicle with trauma to their bodies. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, there is no information available on possible suspects or motive.

The identities of the two men have not been released, and are pending notification of their next-of-kin.

Indian Head Highway was shut down for several hours, however all lanes have since reopened.

Police are asking anyone who has information or saw anything suspicious in the area to contact @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

