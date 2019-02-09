BALTIMORE — Rosemarie O'Brien is among as many as 200 Chesapeake Region Red Cross volunteers and staff expected who have been deployed the past year to disasters from Midwestern flooding to western wildfires.

For O'Brien, at age 72, a trip to the southeastern U.S. to respond to Hurricane Dorian's threat will be her fourth deployment of 2019.

"I love people. I think community service is very important and it makes a difference," O'Brien said as she prepared to board a flight from BWI to Atlanta on Monday.

O'Brien specializes in getting shelters set up and operating for whoever might walk in the door.

Frequently, evacuees get about as far from home as a tank of gas will get them, and find they are out of money and family and friends they might rely on.

That's where O'Brien steps in.

"For people it can be distressful and strange living with a lot of people in close quarters," O'Brien said. "We try to make it a nice place for them given the circumstances."

Red Cross volunteers spend time with evacuees helping them plan for recovery, reconnecting with family members, and tending to medical or social needs, O'Brien said.

The Red Cross is deploying 30 tractor-trailer loads of pre-staged shelter supplies into Florida, Georgia and South Carolina to prepare for Dorian's effects.

The Red Cross is currently sending volunteers to Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

