Retired Anne Arundel County K9 officer dies unexpectedly

"K9 Maximus was a true asset to the Anne Arundel County Police Department and will be missed."

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is in mourning after the unexpected death of a retired K9 officer.

"Rest easy, boy," the police department tweeted Tuesday morning as they announced the news.

The police department said they are saddened by the loss of retired Police K9 Maximus. K9 Maximus recently retired on Oct. 12, 2022, and passed away unexpectedly. The date of the loss was not officially announced.

K9 Maximus began serving the county as a dual-purpose patrol dog, certified in narcotics detection and patrol operations. During his time patrolling the streets from 2014 to 2020, K9 Maximus had 76 narcotics related arrests, 120.95 pounds of recovered narcotics and 52 criminal arrests, according to the police department.

After those six years of service, he then transitioned into a training role with his partner as the Assistant Trainer for the K-9 unit.

When off duty, Maximus enjoyed playing, laying on the couch, and spending time with his other partner K9 Kaos.