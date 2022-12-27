Residents of Forestville apartment complex frustrated by lack of heat

Residents say they are waiting for heat to be restored since Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORESTVILLE, Md. — UPDATE: As of Dec. 29, all residents had heat restored.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Residents of a Prince George's County apartment complex say they are frustrated by the lack of heat for days.

Among the people who raised concerns is 73-year-old Ruth Scott, who claimed her unit lost heat since Friday when temperatures dropped.

The winter storm also caused many power outages and road closures across the region.

"It was not a good Christmas because it was too cold for us to even move around," Scott told WUSA9.

Scott has lived at the Holly Spring Meadows Apartments in Forestville for more than eight years. She and others say at least 30 residents lost their heat for days.

While some may have received an electric heater, Scott and neighbor Ocie Jones claim there was not enough for them.

"I got no heat, but they're working on it but they're not making progress," Jones said.

"The only heater I have is the one my daughter brought to bring in here," Scott added. "I'm using pots of water on my stove and running my oven which I have to pay for that gas."

WUSA9 was in the unit as an outside utility company, Energesco Solutions, tried resolving the issue. A crew member said he has been working since four o'clock in the morning but admits others might have to wait longer.

Scott was able to get her heat restored by Tuesday evening.

Nonetheless, residents feel it is taking way too long to get heat restored.