Search is on for father who went into Mattawoman Creek in Charles County

The man's 8-year-old son made it safely to shore.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — Search and rescue crews in Charles County are searching a large creek for a father who went into the water after his son made it to shore without him.

Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS said that the father and his 8-year-old son were on a water craft when it overturned Tuesday afternoon in Mattawoman Creek near the Smallwood State Park.

The 8-year-old made it to shore safely, but the father did not. The fire department said the father was last seen flailing in the water and does not know how to swim.

Officials said the father and son were fishing about 25-30 feet from shore when they went into the water.

Family members told WUSA9 that the boy ran to a neighbor's house and got them to call 911.

The fire department and the Coast Guard are searching the creek for the man.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.