Rescue underway in Rockville after several people trapped in trench, officials say

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Fire and EMS arrived on the scene of a trench collapse that trapped several people on Thursday afternoon, according to the department.
Officials said they were called to the area of 9600 Viers Drive, nearby Lakewood Country Club, just before 2 p.m. on a report of 'several people' trapped inside a trench near a residential area.
Firefighters said an adult was trapped from his waist down was found conscious and breathing. The small trench is at least six feet deep, three feet wide, and about 10 feet long.
A medevac helicopter was seen flying at the Lakewood country club to assist the situation. Medical personnel left the scene around 3:30 p.m. with the unidentified adult inside the helicopter.
The health condition of the person who was entrapped has not been released.
No cause for why the trench collapsed has been stated at this time.
