COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland's football coach and athletic director will be keeping their jobs after an investigation into allegations of a toxic culture at the university's football program, according to our editorial partners at the Washington Post.

D.J. Durkin, Maryland's football coach, has been on administration leave since August and is expected to return along with Athletic Director Damon Evans. The Post reported that UMD President Wallace D. Loh will be retiring in June.

RELATED: Maryland Football attendance lags as Regents consider troubling new abuse findings

On Friday, the University System Board of Regents continued to meet behind closed doors to discuss the new results of an investigation that confirmed troubling issues on the team exposed after the death of freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair in the wake of a pre-season practice in May.

The Regents were expected to make decisions of the futures of head coach Durkin, Evans and President Loh by Tuesday.

