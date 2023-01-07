Lines down the block to buy marijuana as recreational use is legalized in Maryland

Dispensaries open their doors as police prepare to screen drivers.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Recreational use of marijuana for those 21 or older became legal in Maryland Saturday, and people eager to wake up and smell the weed were lined up outside of dispensaries to be among the first to purchase the drug under the new state law.

"It relaxes me, helps me through my pain, helps me deal with life, helps make life a little more enjoyable," said Kirk Palmer, who was fourth in line at RISE Silver Spring before it opened.

RISE Silver Spring, previously a medical marijuana dispensary, is one of 18 facilities in Montgomery County now selling cannabis for recreational use. CEO Ben Kovlar travels across the country as states legalize, and he often sees lines before dispensaries open, as in Silver Spring.

"This is not a brand new product," Kovlar said. "People overwhelmingly have tried this and used it before and are saying 'wow it's so much easier, cleaner, nicer now I know what I'm getting, I can trust this product.'"

Kovlar said Illinois and New Jersey are among the top states in recreational sales.

﻿It’s anywhere from $35 to $60 for an eighth of an ounce, which is the standard portion size sold, varying based on potency. RISE says it typically doubles its profits when dispensaries begin selling recreational marijuana.

"I've been to California and Colorado, it's finally good to see it come to Maryland, customer Eric Ford said Saturday. "It's been a long time."



Marijuana remains prohibited for federal workers, which may impact its popularity around the nation’s capitol.

In Maryland, adults at least 21 years old can now legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower according to state law. And while you can consume it in a private setting, it’ll still be illegal to use in public places, including parks, streets and sidewalks.

"Even though adults have the right to use marijuana, that doesn’t give you the right to expose others to it, especially children," said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County executive. "It should be used legally responsibly within the possession limits established by state law. We’re not treating this as a free for all in Montgomery County."

Studies, including a 2021 Canadian Medical Association report, have shown a connection between legalization and car crashes. Police have been training to recognize impairment behind the wheel.

"I'm very worried because I know unequivocally this is going to increase the amount of impaired drivers we have out on the streets," said Montgomery County Police Captain Brian Dillman.