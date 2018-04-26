Thursday was a perfect spring day for a walk but even if Charlie the dog is not on the lookout, his mom Perri Rosen is.

“You have to pay really close attention when you're walking your dog,” she said. That's because dogs walking in the Kentlands area of Gaithersburg have picked up green blocks of rat poison.

So far more than 50 have been collected through a community clean up but there's no telling how much more is still out there.

“It’s toxic to both cats and dogs and it’s scary I don't really feel safe walking my dog in my own neighborhood,” said Rosen.

“I'm always watching where he's sniffing what he's sniffing,” said Kerston Theisan.

Dog walkers say you have to keep your eyes peeled even though there are warning signs around Leeks Lot Way.

Neighbors close to the case said the rat poison was placed in a backyard in an attempt to kill squirrels but instead it seems those squirrels may have just spread the poison around.

Theisan said a little thought here would've gone a long way to keep everyone safe and their fears in check.

“People just need to be better educated before they make a drastic decision, like 'I'm going to single-handedly kill all the squirrels in my yard, I'm going to spread rat poison everywhere,'” she said.“Think about your community think about your neighborhood and maybe call a professional before you make such a rash decision."

The homeowner did not comment for this story. Neighbors said he is embarrassed and feels terribly at how it all turned out.

The representative from the City of Gaithersburg, Kevin Roman, reported to the town hall last night that the City has cited the homeowner for an infraction related to putting out material harmful to pets.

© 2018 WUSA