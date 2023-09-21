Group holds rally to protest student against teacher violence in Prince George's County

Safe Teach 23 is rallying outside a school board meeting Wednesday to seek more support.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A group of teachers is taking a stand against what they say has been an almost constant threat of violence in the classroom. The group, called Safe Teach 23 plans to demonstrate outside Wednesday's Prince George's County school board meeting.

Earlier this month, we introduced to two teachers from Potomac Landing Elementary School in Fort Washington. In May, one of the teachers, Renee Calloway described a brutal attack from a 10-year-old girl and her 12-year-old sister on school grounds. The student was only suspended for 20 days.

"I'm having a hard time accepting the fact that I now have severe anxiety and PTSD," Calloway told WUSA9. "Going into the school, to the school building. But I had to know that it's OK, this is now my new reality."

She and other teachers formed the group Safe Teach 23 with the goal of highlighting the dangers teachers face in certain Prince George's County classrooms from younger students. They are asking for more support from the school system.

That's why they will be at the school board meeting Wednesday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., demanding action.

Meanwhile, Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says she's heard the complaints and is trying to help, but Maryland law makes it difficult.

"There are individuals who are young, who commit violent offenses against teachers, that, based on the new state laws, will not be referred for prosecution. That is an issue that prosecutors are taking up with the state," Braveboy said.