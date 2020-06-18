Prince George’s NAACP calls for removal of police chief over bias complaints from minority officers

New federal court filing claims bias complaints ignored while reporting officers suffer retaliation

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The leader of Prince George’s County’s NAACP is calling for the removal of police chief Hank Stawinski after a report was released documenting numerous allegations that serious complaints about racial bias in the department were never adequately investigated.

"We might call for some kind of direct action if they don't comply," said NAACP Prince George's Chapter President Bob Ross.

The new report, which was submitted as evidence in an ongoing federal discrimination lawsuit against the Prince George’s County Police Department, analyzed a database of the department’s internal investigations records called IAPro.

The 94-page report details numerous allegations including:

A group of 17 white officers who walked out of an implicit bias training session at the University of Maryland

The exchanging of racist text messages and saying things like “we should bring back public hangings,” and making misogynistic comments about female Black officers.

A white officer who made a derogatory comment about Nigerian-Americans.

An internal affairs supervisor who allegedly displayed an offensive personalized license plate with acronym for “Go F*** Yourself Obama.”

In each case the report states: “Although a complaint was made about this matter, there is no indication in IAPro or the Defendants’ discovery responses that this matter was investigated"

The report was commissioned by the ACLU of Maryland from Michael Graham, a former senior officer with the LA County Sheriff’s Office nationally recognized as a police practices expert.

According to a summary statement from the ACLU of Maryland:

The report details over two dozen instances where white PGPD officers engaged in racist conduct, including use of racial epithets and other derogatory language or circulated offensive imagery. Most of the perpetrating officers received no or minimal discipline.

The report describes five instances where the Department received complaints from prominent civic leaders about racist behavior by white officers. None of these officers were disciplined.

The report analyzes the Department’s response to racial profiling complaints. No PGPD officer has been disciplined for racial profiling.

An analysis of the Department’s investigative and disciplinary statistics shows that officers of color are significantly more likely to have internal disciplinary charges sustained against them as white officers and are several times as likely to be terminated.

The report describes 16 Officers of Color who experienced retaliation -- either the institution of charges or involuntary transfers – many after complaining about the conduct of white officers.

The version of the Graham report available for public viewing in the court filing is heavily redacted at the request of the Prince George’s County Police department, according to ACLU attorneys.

The redactions include basic statistics about the demographic make-up of the department and its supervisors.

Calling for transparency, attorney’s for the ACLU asked the police department to remove the redactions.

This reports come as part of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU and 13 minority Prince George's County officers against PGPD over allegations of discrimination within the department.