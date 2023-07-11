Rabid fox found in Frederick County

According to the World Health Organization, rabies is a vaccine-preventable, zoonotic, viral disease. However, once symptoms appear, rabies is virtually 100% fatal.

FREDERICK, Md. — County health officials are warning residents after a fox tested positive for rabies in Frederick County Saturday.

According to the Frederick County Health Department, the fox was seen roaming in Catoctin Mountain Park and Cunningham Falls State Park near the Camp Misty Mount area. It was collected Saturday due to concerns regarding possible rabies exposure after residents noticed it hanging around the camp area for several days. Those tests came back positive for rabies.

The health department recommends anyone who may have had contact with the fox between June 24 and July 8 consult their health care provider and contact the FCHD’s Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342.

If any pets had contact with the fox, consult with your veterinarian and notify the FCHD’s Environmental Health Office at 301-600-1717.

The rabies virus is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals. People are oftentimes infected after a deep bite or scratch. Wild animals aren't fully to blame when it comes to the transmission of rabies. When it comes to humans contracting rabies, WHO says in up to 99% of cases the virus was transmitted to the human from a domestic dog.

In America, the WHO reports that bats are now the major source of human rabies deaths, however, the Mayo Clinic also lists coyotes, foxes, raccoons and skunks as animals most likely to transmit the virus.

“To protect your family from possible rabies exposure, do not touch or play with wild or stray animals and make sure that your pets are currently vaccinated,” said Barry Glotfelty, Director for the Health Department’s Environmental Health Services.

Rabies Symptoms

The beginning symptoms of the rabies virus are similar to flu symptoms and may last for days, according to the Mayo Clinic.

WHO reports there are two different forms of the disease, Furious rabies and Paralytic rabies.

Symptoms of furious rabies can include:

Hyperactivity

Excitable behavior

Hydrophobia (the fear of water)

Aerophobia (the fear of drafts or of fresh air)

Paralytic rabies accounts for about 20% of the total number of human cases. WHO says this form of rabies "runs a less dramatic and usually longer course" than the other form.

Symptoms of paralytic rabies can include muscles gradually becoming paralyzed and a slowly developing coma. WHO says this form of rabies is often misdiagnosed and contributes to the under-reporting of the disease.

Later signs and symptoms may include:

Fever

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Agitation

Anxiety

Confusion

Difficulty swallowing

Excessive salivation

Hallucinations

Insomnia

Partial paralysis