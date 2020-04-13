WASHINGTON — The Prince George's County Health Department is warning residents that a rabid cat is in the area and that it is actively looking for it.

According to health department officials, On April 3, a stray cat scratched an individual near the 5800 block of 67th Ave in Riverdale.

The person who was scratched by the cat has already reportedly started receiving rabies treatment.

As a precaution, additional stray cats found in the area will also be taken in for testing, according to officials.

“Rabies is often a life-threatening disease; however, it is highly preventable by beginning post-exposure treatment immediately following exposure. Treatment is determined by the type of animal contact and patient assessment,” said Dr. Ernest Carter, Prince George’s County Health Officer. “Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal and is easily transmissible through a bite of an infected animal. The best method to eliminate the risk of rabies exposure is to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals. We encourage community members to report any unusual or erratic animal behavior they notice and to avoid handling and feeding any unknown animals in their community.”

The rabies disease is prevented by administering four doses of rabies vaccine over a 14-day period, according to county health officials. A dose of rabies immunoglobulin given at the beginning of treatment.

Each year, approximately 900 Marylanders receive preventive treatment after exposure to a rabid or potentially rabid animal.

If you know of any persons or animals that may have had contact with the above cat between March 22 and April 3, please contact the Health Department immediately at 301-583-3750.

