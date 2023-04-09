Suspect in deadly triple shooting in Silver Spring to appear in court

Manuel Alejandro Ayala, 23, of Layhill, is accused of shooting three people in the 14200 block of Punch Street on Monday night.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The man accused of killing one woman and injuring two other people in a shooting in Silver Spring on Labor Day is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Manuel Alejandro Ayala, 23, of Layhill, is accused of shooting three people in the 14200 block of Punch Street on Monday night, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

When first responders got into the neighborhood, they found a man who had been shot in the street. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Officers entered a nearby home and found 65-year-old Rosa Maria Benitez-Ozuna, of Layhill, shot to death inside.

The suspect's mother had also been shot multiple times. She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Officers identified Ayala, who lived in the home, as the suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident.

Ayala was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and several firearm-related charges.

His court appearance on Wednesday is a bond hearing.

WUSA9 will update this story after the hearing.