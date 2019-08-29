COTTAGE CITY, Md. — Authorities are asking the public’s help to find the driver and a van that may have unknowingly struck and injured an 85-year-old pedestrian.

Officers were called around 6 a.m. Monday to the 3400 block of Bladensburg Road where a man was found laying on the road.

The victim was taken to a hospital. He suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized, police said. He has not been identified.

The striking driver did not stay at the scene when officers got there, police said. It’s possible the driver did not know he or she struck the victim, police said.

A driver’s side mirror that was left at the scene leaves police to believe that the striking vehicle is a 2015-2019 Ford Transit van. Police said they are unsure of what color the actual van may be.

It is possible the van has other minor damage to the driver’s side front corner, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-731-4422.

Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device).

RELATED: HURRICANE DORIAN: Could be Category 4 storm by Monday's landfall

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.