Prince William County crash leaves 13-year-old dead, police say

Other minors were also hurt in the crash including a 16-year-old boy ejected from a car that has life-threatning injuries.

MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County Police said a 13-year-old boy died in a crash on Sunday around 5 p.m. in the area of the Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard in Manassas.

Other minors were also hurt in the crash including a 16-year-old boy ejected from a car that has life-threatening injuries, a 9-year-old who sustained serious injuries.

A 2002 Honda Civic that had two adults and the three juveniles mentioned was traveling down westbound on University Blvd and attempted to make a left onto the Prince William Parkway against a red traffic signal, said Prince William County Police. This is when the Honda entered the intersection and was hit by a 2003 Ford F-250 that was traveling through the intersection southbound on the Prince William Parkway, added the county's police department.

The officers performed CPR on the juvenile prior to Fire & Rescue personnel arriving at the location. All five occupants of the Civic were transported to area hospitals where the 13-year-old died as a result of his injuries from the crash, police said.

Prince William County Police are still investigating this crash.

There have been multiple juveniles that have died or were seriously hurt in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area over the last few days. One included an infant in Anne Arundel County.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.