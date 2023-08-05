Prince George’s roller rink cited after stripper event on skates

DMV AllSkate Social has not been cited for any additional violations in the wake of the citation ordering them to stop.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — The owners of a Prince George’s County landmark entertainment venue have been cited for allegedly violating their county use and occupancy permit after an online party promoter staged an event that featured strippers.

DMV AllSkate Social, a roller skating rink on Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, was cited by Prince George’s County’s Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement Division on April 5, after skaters took to social media to blow the whistle on an event promoted on social media as “Sexy -N- Skate.”

The party, which required tickets, was scheduled from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. on April 1. The event featured a cash bar and the promise of “VIP” tables. Online videos showed women on skates performing adult entertainment-style dancing as bystanders showered the rink floor with $1 bills.

“Sexy-n-Skate" was promoted on Instagram by a self-described video creator and event host who claims to specialize in “showcasing the finest girls in the DMV area.” Another Instagram account linked to the promoter featured a video preview for more parties upcoming this summer at what appeared to be a residential home with a pool.

Ed Burroughs is a County Councilmember representing Temple Hills who says promoters staging events in residential areas or businesses where alcohol and nightlife are present is not permitted is a major issue in the region.

“Last summer I received so many calls from constituents because the promoter would have a massive party right in a residential neighborhood in the middle of the night,” Burroughs explained. “There will be cars lined up the driveways, very loud music, and a lot of litter and alcohol bottles out there. Those are the quality-of-life issues that I hear the most about.”

Burroughs said shutting down the parties has proven to be challenging.

“My office has a direct line to our police major in this area. And so if it's happening, and a councilmember finds out about it, we will absolutely follow the protocols to get it shut down and to hold the owners of that establishment accountable.”

Prince George’s County Police says the agency participates in a county joint agency group that responds to party complaints. Officers were reportedly dispatched to 144 homes and 56 businesses in 2022.

The County’s Liquor board said it assisted state officials with 10 alleged violations from unlicensed establishments in the last year. The enforcement of state liquor laws falls to Maryland’s Alcohol and Tobacco Commission Field Enforcement Division.

A spokesperson for the County’s Department of Permitting, Inspection and Enforcement, which enforces Use and Occupancy regulations, says the agency cannot account for how many party locations have been cited for use and occupancy violations because the agency does not track that information.

Neither the event promotors nor the operators of the skating rink would speak to WUSA9 about the situation. DMV AllSkate Social has not been cited for any additional violations in the wake of the citation ordering them to stop.

Burroughs said property owners and businesses that host pop-up parties for profit staged by entertainment promoters should be cited for violating their use and occupancy permits as frequently as possible to send a message.

The event angered skater Marsha Wolley, who’s known in the skating community on her Instagram page “Likeagrepe”.

“I just don't want to go there anymore," she said. "It's just not the place to be.”

Wolley said she was grazed by a bullet fragment after an unrelated shooting at DMV-All Skate Social on February 23. She said the “Sexy-n-Skate” party has ruined the skating experience for her community of skaters.

“This is supposed to be sexy on skates and you got strippers on the dirty floor, doing splits. Butt-naked, you know? And I'm like, Y'all can go somewhere else with that,” Wolley said. “I don’t know what they got going on but it needs to stop.”