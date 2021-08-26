A Lanham family said grass at a school next to their property had grown up to four feet tall and had become a home for snakes in the area.

LANHAM, Md. — Classes in Prince George’s County do not start until September 8, however one school property there will look a little different much to the delight of some of its neighbors.

The McKinney family lives right next to Thomas Johnson Middle School in Lanham, Maryland. For years, Tamara McKinney said she and her husband, Howard, had expressed concerns to Prince George’s County authorities and Prince George’s County Public Schools about tall grass on the school’s property.

The family said the brush had grown up to four feet and that snakes had a tendency to live in it. Tamara McKinney added that people sometimes even dumped their garbage onto the school property next to their home.

She said her husband once pulled a car bumper out of the tall grass.

McKinney said after repeated calls to both the county and the school district, the pair ultimately decided to contact WUSA9 for help with their situation.

She said a school district employee finally came out to the middle school, a few days later, to cut the grass near their home to an acceptable height.