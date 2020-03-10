Prince George's County bike ride spotlights increase in domestic abuse cases during pandemic

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — With COVID-19 forcing people to spend more time at home, some worried acts of domestic abuse would increase.
In Prince George's County, State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says that fear was realized.
Since the pandemic was declared, figures provided by her spokesperson show her office has handled more than 600 domestic abuse cases.
The vast majority in that timespan were misdemeanor cases -- but not all of them.
Reports show 113 first-degree assault cases tied to domestic abuse moved through the system since the pandemic began. More than a dozen attempted murder cases crossed prosecutor's desks. And seven murder cases made their way to the state's attorney's office, according to those same figures.
Braveboy says overall, it's a 10% increase in domestic abuse cases compared to pre-pandemic levels in the county.
Saturday morning, Braveboy's office organized a bike ride in Glenn Dale to spotlight that jump in domestic abuse cases.
"We're here to bring awareness to let our survivors and our victims' families know we're here for them," said Braveboy.
Dozens echoed that message on the ten-mile ride by wearing purple in recognition of domestic abuse.
The state's attorney also highlighted resources for those who might need them.
She stressed that calling 911 is the best thing to do in an urgent situation.
Braveboy added that for less time-sensitive problems, her office's Victim/Witness unit can be reached at 301-267-3447.
The Prince George's County Family Justice Center is also available to help survivors. According to the Sate's Attorney's Office, the Family Justice Center can connect families with needed resources, including housing.
