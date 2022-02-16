Edward Burroughs is only 29 years old. He says he'll prioritize working with young people.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 29-year-old is making history in Prince George's County, as the county's youngest city council member ever. Edward Burroughs is the newly elected District 8 Council Member.

A native of Prince George's County, Burroughs' involvement in politics began at an early age. Burroughs formerly represented his community on Board of Education as a student member in high school by being elected by over 130,000 Prince George’s County Public School students. This opportunity led him to be elected as a board member representing District 8 in the county.

The young politician was later selected to be part of the Office of Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and was assigned to lead the youth court division. He called it one of the best things to ever happen to him because it allowed him to work with young people who get caught in the criminal justice system. He admitted to sneaking out of the office to visit young people in their homes.

Now, working with youth is one of his top priorities as a new councilmember.

"What I learned is that so many of our young people are good hearted, brilliant. All they need is our support, love and care. I hope to work on issues to uplift our young people in crisis on this council

At his swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, Burroughs thanked the chair of the County Council along with every member.

"Let this be a lesson to every elected official and person in power: Always be good to your interns, because they might be your colleagues," Burroughs joked.

After giving his speech, Burroughs' younger brother stepped up to the mic.