Prince George's Co. woman convicted of stealing son's identity and COVID-19 loan fraud

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A judge has ordered a Maryland woman to pay more than $270,000 in restitution after she pleaded guilty to stealing her son's identity and fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 loans in 2020.

According to the office of Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, 58-year-old Chinita Richardson pleaded guilty to multiple charges Friday.

For more than two years, Richardson used her biological son's identity without his knowledge or consent in order to secure student loans for herself starting in Jan. 2018.

In addition to stealing her son's identity, in May 2020 Richardson secured a Payroll Protection Program loan designed to assist businesses affected by the COVID-9 pandemic. Months later, she obtained a COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan, falsely reporting the gross sales and expenses of her business. She used the money from both loans for personal purchases.

After pleading guilty Friday, Richardson was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration, all suspended, 18 months of home detention and five years of supervised probation. A judge also ordered her to pay $271,632 in restitution.