Prince George's County urges residents to get vaccinated, tested ahead of holidays as COVID cases surge

Maryland has seen an 89% uptick in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, according to health data.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase rapidly in nearby jurisdictions, Prince George's County officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and tested ahead of the holiday season.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said residents should get vaccinated and get the booster shot, especially with the new omicron variant.

Alsobrooks said although the state's COVID-19 tracking data has been down due to a cyberattack, the county has analyzed the concerning COVID-19 trends across the region and can predict the county is also experiencing a high case rate.

Data released by the state health department shows that there was an 89% increase in positive COVID-19 cases in just over two weeks, Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks is also encouraging residents to get tested before the holidays and says testing is still an effective way to prevent COVID-19.

"We must continue to take precautions," she said. "...with family gatherings and to consider an intimate setting with vaccinated family members. Use your best judgment."

Prince George's County was once the region with the highest infection rate. Now, it is one of the lowest infection rates in the state in the last few months. The county has the highest vaccination rate in the state 78% of adults and 90% of seniors are fully vaccinated.

To find testing locations in the county, click here.

Watch the full news conference here:

This community COVID-19 update comes as the CEO of Prince George's County Public Schools, Dr. Monica Goldson, announced to the school community Wednesday that all schools would move to virtual learning starting Monday, Dec. 20. Goldson announced a high of 155 cases reported in a single day compared to a two-day total last week of fewer than 100 cases.

The virtual learning will go through Thursday, Dec. 23, and Winter Break will move forward as scheduled, she said. Virtual learning will then continue into January until in-person learning is set to resume on Jan. 18 following the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, while students in the K-6 Virtual Learning Program will return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 31.

News that schools would revert to virtual learning didn't come as a surprise to some PGCPS parents, but those parents said they hope it doesn't get extended.