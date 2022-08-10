2 dead, 2 hurt in Suitland Parkway crash

US Park Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is related to data used to prevent fatal crashes in Montgomery County. It aired on July 27, 2022.

Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a multivehicle crash in Prince George's County Wednesday morning.

The investigation into the crash is still in its early stages, but Prince George's County Fire and EMS said in a tweet that crews were called to Suitland Parkway and Forestville Road just before 1 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found what they described as a multivehicle crash. Two people were trapped and one person had been ejected, officials said.

Firefighters said two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were hospitalized. One of those taken to the hospital has life-threatening injuries, and the other has serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Responding crews did not offer additional details about the crash Wednesday. No one involved in the crash has been identified by police

U.S. Police is investigating what led up to the crash.