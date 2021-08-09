Students head back to class in Prince George's County. Here are the safety measures put in place

All students, teachers, and staff will be required to wear masks in all buildings and on buses.

LAUREL, Md. — Maryland’s second-largest school district is headed back to class Wednesday. Students in Prince George’s County are among the last to wrap up summer break. The district, like many other districts, will have some strict new COVID-19 guidelines.

The district will require masks for every person inside of all buildings, on all school buses and when students are outside for recess. Teachers and staff are required to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

The district said they’re looking forward to the return of in-person learning. A spokesperson for the district said their focus this year really is getting back to or close to their "normal." Many students have been learning from home for so long and the focus will be on learning and safety and ensuring a successful transition back to classrooms.

The district also said 98% of our students are expected back.

However, there are some virtual options that were made available and more than 12,000 students are signed up. The new K-6 virtual option is available for the fall and the new 7-12 virtual academy, is a limited virtual option for students who performed well and had limited absences during virtual learning last year.