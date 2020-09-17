Prince George's County releases additional Phase 2 reopenings

The state of Maryland has already entered Phase 3 of reopening, but Prince Geroge's County has held out in Phase 2.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince Geroge's County has added additional reopening guidelines and practices to Phase 2 of reopening, which include adding the use of meeting spaces, reopening tanning salons and lifting some restrictions on youth sports.

The state of Maryland has already entered Phase 3 of reopening, but Prince Geroge's County and Montgomery County have stayed in Phase 2 due to case numbers, and proximity to the population-dense District of Columbia.

“As we announce several additional openings under our county’s Phase 2 reopening, I want to remind our residents that this virus is still present in our community,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. “Please remember to continue following COVID-19 safety guidelines to keep yourself and your fellow Prince Georgians safe, including wearing a face mask, practicing physical distancing and washing your hands frequently.”

In addition to the new reopenings that can happen in the county, there are some additional guidelines that must be followed.

The statement from Prince George's County said new guidance for mask-wearing includes mandates for children over the age of five (previously age nine) to wear them in indoor spaces. Also, parents and guardians picking up children from day cares, must pick them up from outside and cannot physically enter these establishments.

According to the official release, the county's extended openings will include the following: