Prince George's County releases additional Phase 2 reopenings

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince Geroge's County has added additional reopening guidelines and practices to Phase 2 of reopening, which include adding the use of meeting spaces, reopening tanning salons and lifting some restrictions on youth sports.
The state of Maryland has already entered Phase 3 of reopening, but Prince Geroge's County and Montgomery County have stayed in Phase 2 due to case numbers, and proximity to the population-dense District of Columbia.
“As we announce several additional openings under our county’s Phase 2 reopening, I want to remind our residents that this virus is still present in our community,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. “Please remember to continue following COVID-19 safety guidelines to keep yourself and your fellow Prince Georgians safe, including wearing a face mask, practicing physical distancing and washing your hands frequently.”
In addition to the new reopenings that can happen in the county, there are some additional guidelines that must be followed.
The statement from Prince George's County said new guidance for mask-wearing includes mandates for children over the age of five (previously age nine) to wear them in indoor spaces. Also, parents and guardians picking up children from day cares, must pick them up from outside and cannot physically enter these establishments.
According to the official release, the county's extended openings will include the following:
- Banquet halls, receptions and meeting rooms in hotels, conference centers and similar establishments that offer dining or meeting facilities to the public may open at 50% capacity or a maximum of 150 persons, whichever is lower. No buffets will be allowed, there can be no more than 6 persons per table, and physical distancing must be enforced.
- Cigar, hookah and vape establishments may open for retail sales only (no smoking on premises) with a maximum of 1 person per 100 square feet of sales space, not to exceed 50% maximum capacity. Physical distancing must be maintained and employees must wear appropriate PPE.
- Tanning salons may reopen under the same guidelines as other personal services. Customers must be served by appointment only and only 1 customer per 200 square feet of service area, up to a maximum of 50% capacity.
- Indoor pools, both public and private, may open up to 50% maximum capacity. Physical distancing must be maintained and individuals must wear face coverings when not in the pool.
- Youth sports defined as “medium risk” may now resume in small groups, no more than nine team members and one coach, with a maximum of 100 persons in any given area. This includes sports such as soccer, baseball, and lacrosse. A full list of medium risk sports as defined by Maryland’s Sports Commission Return to Play Committee can be found online here.