Prince George's County Public Schools releases winter weather plans

According to WUSA9's weather team, D.C., Prince George's County, and areas near D.C. could pick up on a trace to an inch of snow. This area has more potential to get rain. Numbers could go up or down, depending on where the rain/snow line sets up.

Code 1: Virtual Instruction Continues; Buildings Closed

During weather events that may have closed school in years past, instruction will continue for students virtually. Meal service will be canceled and all buildings closed. Emergency personnel will operate under Code Yellow, Purple or Red.

Code 2: Early Closing

This option will be implemented when an unexpected weather event occurs while staff may be in school buildings. Buildings will close early, instruction will end two to three hours early for all students, and meal service will end at 11:30 a.m. Emergency personnel will operate under Code Yellow, Purple or Red.

Code 3: No Instruction; Buildings Closed

This decision may be implemented at times of widespread internet or power outages when virtual instruction is not feasible. These days would potentially need to be made up at the end of the school year. Instruction and meal service will be canceled and all buildings will be closed. Emergency personnel will operate under Code Yellow, Purple or Red.