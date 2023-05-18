Prince George's Co. Police release video of person of interest in deadly double shooting

Police say Antonio Crump, Jr., 30, of Washington, D.C. was killed as a result of Tuesday's shooting. A second man was also shot during the incident.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit released video and photos of a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Landover on Tuesday in hopes of having the public's help identifying the man.

Detectives say they would like to speak with the man caught on video below in an effort to further the investigation.

Police say Antonio Crump, Jr., 30, of Washington, D.C. was killed as a result of Tuesday's shooting. A second man was also shot during the incident. He remains in critical condition.

On Tuesday, at 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Belle Haven Drive.

Once at the scene, officers located Crump and a second unidentified man outside in the parking lot of a nearby 7-Eleven suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say Crump was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.