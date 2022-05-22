Prince George's County Police: Man dead from shooting in Hyattsville

Police have not identified any suspects connected to the shooting Sunday morning in Prince George's County.

Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) says a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Sunday morning in Hyattsville, MD.

According to a tweet from PGPD, officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of New Hampshire Ave around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. Officers located a man in a parking lot unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

PGPD tweeted that they are working to identify a suspect or suspects connected to the shooting.

Police have not released the name of the man killed. The motive of the shooting still remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.