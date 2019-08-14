HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George's County police have identified the 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in a stairwell of an apartment building in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Police were called at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday to the 4200 block of Oglethorpe Street for reports of shots fired.

When they got there, they found a man in an apartment building stairwell. He was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim has been identified as Yuri Echavarria Jr., of Hyattsville, police said.

Detectives said they do not believe this was a random crime and are working to establish a motive and identify any suspects.

According to Google Maps, the victim was found in an apartment building less than a 10-minute walk away from Hyattsville Middle School.

The Prince George's County Police Department said it investigates all homicides in Hyattsville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PGPD's Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Caller's who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Detectives are asking any neighbors with surveillance or doorbell cameras to contact them as well.

