GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said he has ended an incentive program that has the "potential to erode the public's trust" after he was made aware of it.

Stawinski addressed the media and community during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. He said on July 26 he was made aware of an email that "an unauthorized incentive program that had been instated by the commanders of one of the district stations."

"The inspector general provided me with an email...and when I read [it], I took the actions from there," Stawinski said.

The program gave incentives to officers who were considered "the most productive" over the course of a month, Stawinski explained, but were not considered quotas.

"If one person writes eight citations, the next writes six... and you go right down the last person who wrote one, then the person who wrote eight citations got the incentive. There was not an arbitrary number of 25, 35, 45, nothing like that. There was no quota," Stawinski said.

"It's just the person who was most productive in enforcement in that month, would receive 10 hours of comp time," he said.

Stawinski said that an inquiry was initiated after he learned about the program that had been going on for the past six months.

An inquiry was initiated had "found no complaints that appeared to be related to the unauthorized incentive program," Stawinski said. "That said, I ended this program, because I know it has the potential to erode the public's trust. It's not acceptable in Prince George's County."

The incidents took place at the Second District at the Bowie station and the people involved were disciplined and the district state is under new leadership, Stawinski said.

"Because this is a disciplinary action, I’m not releasing their names, but we are making transfers," Stawinski said.

No further details were immediately available.

