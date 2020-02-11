17-year-old dead after Prince George's Co. police intervene, provide medical help amid self-inflicted injuries

Police tried multiple times to save the teen who allegedly punctured two holes in his neck while in the car with his mother early Sunday morning.

WASHINGTON — Anthony Percy Lujan died Sunday around 12 a.m. in Prince George's County from multiple self-inflicted puncture wounds after his mother walked upon an unrelated crash scene and asked officers to help her son, according to the county's police department.

Officers had to use a taser and handcuffs on the 17-year-old teen when he became aggressive, after initially complying with the PGPD officers near Indian Head Highway, according to the department.

PGPD officers unhandcuffed Lujan after realizing the extent of his injuries and provided medical help until medics arrived, including CPR.

Lujan would later die at the hospital.

During the initial conversation with Lujan's mother, she told police her son was trying to kill her, according to the police department.

Lujan's mother also reportedly told police she saw her son stab himself multiple times.

PGPD added that its officers saw Lujan trying to enter other cars on the highway when they initially went to help the teen.

Three Prince George’s police officers sustained nonlife threatening injuries during the incident.

No further information has been released to WUSA9.

More information will be added to this story as new details come into our station and newsroom.