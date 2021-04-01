Prince George's County officer dragged by vehicle during traffic stop, police confirms

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County Police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, according to the county police department in a statement.
During the traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. at Cindy Lane and Central Avenues, the driver took off dragging the officer who had walked up to the car after pulling it over, said the department.
The officer sustained non-life threatning injuries and was taken to a hospital, said police.
Police said the driver was pulled over for multiple traffic charges.
Officers at the scene did recover a gun, added police.
Charges are still pending against the driver, said police.
WUSA9 will continue to add more information to this story as it comes into our newsroom and station.
