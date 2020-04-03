WALDORF, Md. — Prince George's County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers, they said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to police, first responders were called to Corporal Danita Ingram's Waldorf home around 10 a.m. for a medical emergency. Corporal Ingram was pronounced dead in her home a short time later despite all life-saving efforts.

She was 51-years-old.

PGPD Chief Hank Stawinski said, "Our police family is deeply saddened at the loss of Corporal Ingram. She served this community and agency for more than a decade. She will be missed. On behalf of the entire Prince George's County Police Department, I extend our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved her."

There are no signs of foul play at this time, police said.

Corporal Ingram joined the police department in 2008 and was assigned to the Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Enforcement Division.

The department said Corporal Ingram is survived by her four children.

RELATED: US Naval Academy midshipman dies during physical readiness test

RELATED: Police: Virginia cop dies after being dragged by car during a traffic stop

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.