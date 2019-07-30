LARGO, Md. — Making history, officials on Tuesday named the first African-American woman to lead the Prince George's County Fire Department.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Chief Deputy Tiffany Green will be the interim replacement for Chief Benjamin Barksdale, who is retiring.

Green came to the county when she was 1-year-old and has lived the remainder of her life there, Alsobrooks shared.

Green has spent more than 20 years volunteering with the fire department.

"We are not just proud that she is the first female fire chief in our county's history, but the truth of the matter is -- although she is a Prince Georgian and a female -- she will be named interim chief because she is qualified," Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks stressed that despite Barksdale's retirement, Green would still be next in line to become the interim chief due to her experience and her accomplishments.

"As a native Prince Georgian, I am extremely honored to serve our community in this capacity," Green said.

Green said she plans to use her combined 24 years of career and volunteering experience to continue to move the department forward.

"We will continue to be a community focused and performance driven agency ensuring the best service to the citizens, residents and visitors of Prince George's County," Green said.

Barksdale was also there for the announcement. He thanked the community and the media for their support and kindness during his tenure.

"It's time for me to move on," Barksdale explained in light of the news of his transition.

"What I enjoy most about being here, is living here and being a part of the community and being the fire chief to serve the residents of Prince George's County and that's what it's always been about," Barksdale said.

Barksdale said he plans to continue living in the county and wishes the new administration the best of luck.

