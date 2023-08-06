Here's the Prince George's County locations providing free protectives masks due to air quality

Air Quality on Friday is expected to be Code Orange - which is unhealthy for sensitives groups.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Air quality across the DMV will remain smoky on Friday as a result of hundreds of wildfires burning in the Canadian province of Quebec.

On Wednesday, the DMV saw Code Red conditions which is unhealthy air quality, while on Thursday, for much of the day, conditions reached Code Purple - very unhealthy. This was the first Code Purple air quality alert on record for the area for fine particulate matter.

According to the County Health Department, they are "taking proactive measures to safeguard public health and protect vulnerable residents from adverse health effects due to air quality." They plan to do so by giving out free protective masks to residents on Friday, June 9, at the following locations:

According to the County Health Department, they are "taking proactive measures to safeguard public health and protect vulnerable residents from adverse health effects due to air quality." They plan to do so by giving out free protective masks to residents on Friday, June 9, at the following locations: