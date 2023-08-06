Here's the Prince George's County locations providing free protectives masks due to air quality

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Air quality across the DMV will remain smoky on Friday as a result of hundreds of wildfires burning in the Canadian province of Quebec.
On Wednesday, the DMV saw Code Red conditions which is unhealthy air quality, while on Thursday, for much of the day, conditions reached Code Purple - very unhealthy. This was the first Code Purple air quality alert on record for the area for fine particulate matter.
Air Quality on Friday is expected to be Code Orange - which is unhealthy for sensitives groups. With this knowledge at the forefront of Prince George's County officials minds, they are working to take proactive measure for vulnerable residents.
According to the County Health Department, they are "taking proactive measures to safeguard public health and protect vulnerable residents from adverse health effects due to air quality." They plan to do so by giving out free protective masks to residents on Friday, June 9, at the following locations:
- Health Department Headquarters Building at 1701 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD 20774 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Cheverly Health Center at 3003 Hospital Drive, Cheverly, MD 20785 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Leonard Dyer Regional Health Center at 9314 Piscataway Rd, Clinton, MD 20735 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Maternal and Child Health Center at Laurel at 14207 Park Center Drive Suite #102, Laurel, MD 20707 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex at 7007 Bock Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center at 7120 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD 20707 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex at 8001 Sheriff Rd, Landover, MD 20785 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.