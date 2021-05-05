Prince George's County to lift COVID capacity restrictions starting this Monday

Most business establishments across Prince George's County will be able to operate at full capacity, with social distancing and mask requirements still in place.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Wednesday that the county will lift restrictions regarding maximum capacity levels for most business establishments and activities across the county -- going into effect starting Monday, May 17, 2021 at 5:01 p.m.

“Due to a continued decline in key COVID-19 metrics and increasing vaccination rates, we are now at a point where we can begin to safely lift capacity restrictions for many of our businesses,” Alsobrooks said in a release to WUSA9. "As we move to this next phase of reopening, I want to encourage everyone who has not been vaccinated yet to do so as soon as possible, so you can protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Most business establishments across Prince George's County will be able to operate at full capacity -- with social distancing (maintaining six feet of distance) and mask requirements still in place.

The following establishments across Prince George's County will be able to operate at full capacity:

Amusement parks

Bingo halls

Bowling alleys

Casinos and gaming facilities

Gyms, fitness centers and other indoor physical activities – face coverings must still be worn when working out

Indoor and outdoor pools – both public and private

Personal services (beauty salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, etc.) – must still operate by appointment only

Places/Houses of worship

Restaurants – both indoor and outdoor dining

Retail

Senior Centers – allowed if fully vaccinated

Other business establishments and activities will be allowed with some capacity restrictions still in place including:

Banquet halls, receptions and meeting rooms in hotels, conference centers and similar establishments – maintaining 50% of maximum capacity

– maintaining 50% of maximum capacity Day camps – allowed in groups of no more than 25 participants indoors and 50 participants outdoors, with other safety requirements in place

– allowed in groups of no more than 25 participants indoors and 50 participants outdoors, with other safety requirements in place Residential camps – allowed in groups with a maximum of 25 adults and campers in each sleeping area, with other safety requirements in place

– allowed in groups with a maximum of 25 adults and campers in each sleeping area, with other safety requirements in place Concert venues – maintaining 50% of maximum capacity

– maintaining 50% of maximum capacity Outdoor recreational activities (campgrounds, shooting ranges, archery, etc.) – may operate at 50% of maximum capacity

– may operate at 50% of maximum capacity Professional and collegiate sporting events – number of spectators limited to no more than 50% of the capacity of the stadium. Tailgating is prohibited

– number of spectators limited to no more than 50% of the capacity of the stadium. Tailgating is prohibited Social and fraternal clubs – conferences, banquets and meetings open to the public are limited to 50% of maximum capacity. For regular dining operations, these establishments may operate at full capacity, with social distancing, similar to restaurants

– conferences, banquets and meetings open to the public are limited to 50% of maximum capacity. Youth and amateur sports - Teams are limited to the players on the official rosters, coaches and up to 12 additional participants acting on an official game capacity. The number of persons present (apart from players, coaches, and others in official capacity) may not exceed 50 persons. Spectators may exceed 50 solely to accommodate the presence of two parents or guardians per youth participant.

- Teams are limited to the players on the official rosters, coaches and up to 12 additional participants acting on an official game capacity.

Unless specifically stated otherwise in the Council Resolution, indoor gatherings remain limited to 20 persons -- for all locations and venues including private residences and other gatherings, Alsobrooks said. Outdoor gatherings will remain limited to 50 persons for all locations and venues -- including private residences and other gatherings.

COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a positive direction in Prince George’s County.

According to county officials, the positivity rate is 3.1% as of May 11 -- the first time the county has fallen below 4% since mid-October 2020. The average daily case rate is 9.1 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 7, the first time the county has fallen below 10 since September 2020.