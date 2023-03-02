Some Prince George's leaders call for review of police special enforcement units

The calls for additional oversight come after the murder of Tyre Nichols and the disbandment of a special enforcement unit in Memphis

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Two leaders in Prince George's County are calling for a review of any “special enforcement” units operated by the police department there.

The calls come in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

Five members of a special enforcement unit called SCORPION in Memphis are charged with his murder and that unit has been disbanded.

Prince George's County Council Member Ed Burroughs, who sits on the committee overseeing police, says the council should react by asking the police department for information about the units it operates.

“We do need to examine what special enforcement teams we have, and also track their statistics or data and any use of force complaints associated with the enforcement teams to ensure that they're able to do their job in a way that is also respectful the citizens of the county," Burroughs said.

Burroughs said he has confidence in Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz, but Nichols' death is a call to action for every jurisdiction in the country to strengthen oversight and uncover any problems that may exist.

Friday, one of the county’s special units, the Prince George’s County Police Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team, announced two major carjacking arrests and the seizure of at least one gun.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team arrested a man who was in possession of a car that had recently been carjacked in the Riverdale area. The suspect is 27-year-old Larry Hagans of District Heights.https://t.co/zdp4LQpGqN pic.twitter.com/1EqyvgSYqc — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 3, 2023

The department did not respond to WUSA9’s request for reaction to the calls for additional oversight.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy joined Burroughs in calling for additional oversight.

"I think these specialty units can be effective, but they have to have appropriate oversight and accountability," Braveboy said.

"I'm not saying no to these units, because I do believe police departments should have flexibility to determine how they will address the issue of crime in their specific jurisdictions, but they also then have to be responsible for those individuals that are assigned," Braveboy added.

"Oftentimes, these units because they become so close, they are like a department within a department. That can't happen. There's only one chief and there is one command staff."

Braveboy said she trusts Aziz and "the level of accountability that he is bringing to Prince George's County".

Burroughs also suggested the county’s newly constituted Police Accountability Board should put a review of special enforcement units on their agenda in the coming year. The board chair was not available to respond.