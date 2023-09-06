Prince George's County launches Sandbag Program to help vulnerable, flood-prone areas

Residents in unincorporated areas can pick up sandbags on Saturday at a one-time, first-come, first-served basis at three locations across Prince George's County.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County has launched the Sandbag Program to help residents during the rainy season.

On Friday, officials with the Prince George's County Department of Public Works and Transportation held a press conference officially launching the program. During the rainy season in Maryland, the County will provide sandbags to municipalities and residents to help protect residential structures within low-lying areas during heavy periods of rain.

The program is a part of the County Executive's broader efforts to mitigate flooding due to climate change. This includes increased investments in stormwater management as well as countywide curbside composting program.

The County in partnership with municipal governments will help to distribute the sandbags to residents living in incorporated areas. On Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., residents in unincorporated areas can pick up sandbags on a one-time, first-come, first-served basis at three locations across the County.

Thank you to our hard working crew in the Office of Storm Drain Maintenance and the Office of a Highway Maintenance for putting this #SandbagProgram together. #PrinceGeorgesCounty pic.twitter.com/nEgHbS28fl — PGCountyDPWT (@PGCountyDPWT) June 9, 2023

Those locations are:

Ammendale Facility at 11900 Montgomery Road in Beltsville

D'Arcy Road Maintenance Facility at 8401 D'Arcy Road in Forestville

Brandywine Facility at 12911 Cherry Tree Crossing Road in Brandywine

#ICYMI: We launched the new #SandbagProgram that provides sandbags to Prince Georgian's ahead of the seasonal rains in Maryland. Residents in incorporated areas of the County can now contact your local municipality for sandbag pickup locations. #PrinceGeorgesCounty pic.twitter.com/7S9Aw5mt3c — PGCountyDPWT (@PGCountyDPWT) June 7, 2023