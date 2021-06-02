Firefighter gets 'significant' burn injuries responding to Prince George's County house fire that displaced 6 people

An additional firefighter was also taken to the hospital for "evaluation."

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two firefighters were injured in a fire at a Riverdale, Maryland home that displaced six people and two cats, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the 5200 block of 57th Avenue in Riverdale around 3 p.m. to find a home in flames.

One of the firefighters sent to the hospital had significant burns to their body. The burns are non-life threatning, according to the fire department.

The condition of the other firefighter is believed to be less severe, but details were not provided in the Tweets from the fire department other than the firefighter is under "evaluation."

No further information was been provided by the Prince George's County Fire Department.

