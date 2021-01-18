Two gas station fires under investigation for arson in Prince George's County

Molotov cocktails were used in both fires.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Molotov cocktails were used in two gas station fires in Prince George's County, according to law enforcement officials from the county.

Officials have not linked the two fires together, yet. But the use of Molotov cocktails at both fires has alarmed Prince George's County police and fire units.

The first fire happened on Jan. 6 in the 6400 block of Auth Road in Camp Springs, while the second fire happened Saturday, Jan. 16 in the 3400 block of Dallas Drive in Temple Hills, according to Prince George's County officials.

Both fires reportedly happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

There is no information to suggest that the potential arson fires were connected to the events in Washington DC during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, said Prince George's County officials.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has the lead in both investigations and is working with the Prince George’s County Arson Task Force, a joint investigative unit with investigators from Prince George’s County Fire/EMS and Prince George’s County Police Departments.