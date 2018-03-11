PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. -- A Prince George’s County firefighter is on leave after being arrested for arson.

Sean Christopher Roth, 39, of Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony arson that occurred on August 29 in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania authorities informed Prince George’s County Fire Department that Roth had been jailed in York County and held on a $25,000 bond on Friday.

He is being charged with arson-intent to collect insurance, false insurance claim, and risk catastrophe.

According to officials, Roth is a 19-year member of the department and will remain on leave with pay until further notice.

