WASHINGTON -- A Prince George’s County firefighter and professional car detailer just returned from the job of a lifetime.

He was part of an elite team that restored the original Air Force One and other historic planes.

As a teenager, Joshua Buckler realized he loved working on cars.

"I got really good at detailing at a dealership and it just took off from there," said Buckler.

He worked at local dealerships detailing cars while also working as a firefighter and he soon opened his own detailing business called Shine Right Detailing in Huntingtown, Md.

"You get to make something that doesn’t always look beautiful, look absolutely amazing," said Buckler.

Buckler had always looked up to the elite detailers in the industry. Nine years ago, he heard that every year a group heads to the Seattle Museum of Flight to preserve, maintain, and restore our nation’s most well-known aircrafts.

"At 19 years old I was like I want to go do that," said Buckler.

Almost a decade later, he got his chance. He was chosen based on his body of work.

RELATED: PG County Firefighter shakes up the norm in the comic book world

However, before he could touch the historic planes, there was a detailing boot camp.

"You go out to Big Bear California for a week and we spend like twelve hour days there, just training on every aspect of auto dealing," said Buckler.

Buckler said volunteering his time on the very first Air Force One and B-29 bombers was a dream come true.

"Just to say I touched history is a pretty big deal for me," said Buckler.

A reminder that never giving up is the key to soaring to new heights.

© 2018 WUSA