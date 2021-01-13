Prince George's County firefighter falls out of engine truck responding to call, department says

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County firefighter fell out of a fire engine truck that was traveling to a call around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department (PGFD).
The fall from the truck happened around the intersection of Bell Station Road and Annapolis Road in Fairwood, Maryland.
It's still under investigation by PGFD why the firefighter fell out of the apparatus that he was attached to on the fire engine truck.
The firefighter has been transported to a hospital for injuries, but his condition is not known at this time.
Engine 818 from Station 818/Glenn Dale is being transported to the apparatus maintenance facility for full mechanical evaluation.
