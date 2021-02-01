Woman charged with arson in Oxon Hill fire that displaced 65 people

A woman has been charged with arson after a fire in Oxon Hill, Maryland displaced dozens of people on Friday.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman has been charged with arson after a fire in Oxon Hill, Maryland displaced dozens of people on Friday, according to Prince George County Fire Department.

Quiana Taliaferro of the 2100 block of Alice Ave in Oxon Hill was arrested and charged with felony First Degree Arson and misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment, said PGFD in its update on social media.

According to Prince George's County Fire & EMS officials, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday, units were dispatched to 2100 block of Alice Ave in Oxon Hill for a building fire with a report of people trapped inside.

Once crews arrived on the scene, fire crews found a three-story garden-style apt building with a heavy fire showing from the second floor.

Prince George's County Fire & EMS said that nearby fire departments in Alexandria, the Naval District in D.C., and Fairfax are assisting to help put out the fire.

Prince George's County Fire & EMS officials report that 62 residents are displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross and Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management are working with those that are displaced.

WUSA9 will continue to provided updates on this story as more information is sent to our station and newsroom.