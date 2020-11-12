Prince George's County firefighters battle vacant house fire

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a vacant home in Prince George's County early Friday. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, but no injuries have been reported.

The Prince George's County Fire Department said in a tweet Friday that the fire was first reported around 4:17 a.m. Crews were dispatched to the 6200 block of Old Branch Ave. in Camp Springs. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a vacant two-story house engulfed in flames.

The fire department said the firefighters searched the home and found no one inside. Crews remained on scene for much of Friday morning working to get the fire under control and putting out hot spots.

