Prince George's County fire displaces 11 adults, 9 children

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming from the fourth floor of the 11-story high rise.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George’s County high-rise apartment complex fire displaced 11 adults and nine children Wednesday in the 4300 block of 23rd Parkway.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming from the fourth floor of the 11-story high-rise, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS.

What led to the fire is not known at this time, but fire officials in Prince George's County said they are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Five Prince George's County Fire and EMS responded to the high-rise fire.

it is also not known at this time if the Red Cross is helping out any of the families displaced.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom and station.