Person killed, three others injured in a Prince George's Co. crash

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Sunday crash in Clinton, Maryland has left a person dead and three other people injured, according to the Prince George's Fire Department from its Twitter page.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Old Alexandria Ferry Road and Mike Shapiro Drive, according to the department.

The person who died was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The three people injured were taken to a hospital in the area with serious but non-life threatening injuries, said PGFD.

This is still an active crash investigation.

